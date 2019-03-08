Plus Sized Model Is Suing Future For Discrimination [Video]

It looks like Future will have to defend his name against allegations that he prohibited a BBW from entering a Miami hot spot. The woman in question is prepping a lawsuit against him.

The Grio is reporting that the “Wicked” rapper will have to answer in court why Naomie Chaput was not permitted to enter Story Nightclub last week. The plus sized model is claiming that she was denied admission because of her curvy shape when Hndrixx was there on Friday, March 1.

Her story goes that she and a friend were on route to attend the festivities but stopped in their tracks when they were told not to come by the promoter. According to Buzzfeed News her publicists claims the unnamed promoter said “Don’t even bother coming. Future asked for no fatties.” Yikes. Right after getting the news Naomie posted a video detailing her ordeal.

Naturally the clip went viral causing her to further clarify the call. Her friend also chimed in saying “So the promoter said that at Future’s request, no big girls allowed in club Story. It’s on South Beach, it’s common, no plus-sizes” she said.

While Future has yet to formally comment on the matter he tweeted a pretty obvious post claiming that the allegations are not true. “STOP CAPPIN ON MY NAME..I love all women.”

STOP CAPPIN ON MY NAME..I love all women 👑. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) March 1, 2019

Nao attempted to contact his management but her requests fell on deaf ears. She took things further by direct messaging Future on Instagram. Surprisingly he responded but he wasn’t in the mood to hear her out saying she was a liar. “U condone accusing the wrong person and lying.. that’s evil! Spread the truth next time when u falsely accuse someone! Your call.” You can read the full exchange on Buzzfeed. She is now pursuing legal action.

