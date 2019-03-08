CLOSE
5 Chingy Music Videos You Forgot Existed

Source: PNP/WENN / WENN

Throw out the name Chingy and we bet the first song you think about is “Right Thurr.” The rapper’s name has become synonymous with his inaugural hit released 15-plus years ago.

He’s had other hits. His first album Jackpot spawned the just as popular “One Call Away.” The accompanying video featured an unforgettable cameo from Keisha Knight-Pulliam that landed it atop BET’s 106 & Park daily countdown for weeks.

But, what about his least memorable jams? Did you even know “Jackpot” had its own full video despite being featured at the end of “One Call Away?”

Take a walk down memory lane and check out our list of Chingy music videos you probably forgot about, plus one honorable mention that might make you twerk a lil’ somethin’.

5. Gimmie That Ft. Bobby V & Ludacris

4. Dem Jeans Ft. Jermaine Dupri

3. Fly Like Me Ft. Amerie

2. Balla Baby

1. Jackpot

Honorable Mention: I Like That – Houston Ft. Chingy, Nate Dogg & I-20

5 Chingy Music Videos You Forgot Existed was originally published on 92q.com

