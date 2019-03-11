Gloria Allred Says She Has Yet Another R. Kelly Sex Tape

R. Kelly has been hit with a number of allegations in the wake of the recent Lifetime docu-series that exposed a long history of potential misconduct. Adding to this, attorney Gloria Allred says she’s come into the possession of yet another sex tape of the singer with a minor, adding to a growing total of footage first obtained by attorney Michael Avenatti.

TMZ reports:

Allred just held a press conference in NYC, where her client, Gary Dennis, came forward to explain how he found the tape, and why he’s speaking out now.

Dennis, who says he has no connection to R. Kelly whatsoever, claims he recently found this new sex tape while going through old VHS tapes of his own. He says he initially discovered the tape as a “sports tape,” but says it also had R. Kelly’s name on it.

Dennis goes on to say that he thought the R. Kelly part of the tape would feature a concert of his, but later discovered it was a sex tape as he continued to watch past the sports content. He says he doesn’t know how this tape turned up in his possession but says he watched it and saw R. Kelly engaging in sex acts with what he perceived to be underage black girls … more than one.

Dennis didn’t go into much detail about what he saw on the tape but did say that the girls on camera were doing and saying things based on R. Kelly’s instructions. Dennis also says the girls appeared to be underdeveloped and that the only man on tape — who he claims looked a lot like R. Kelly — seemed to be in charge of the camera.

The outlet adds that R. Kelly is vehemently denying that he has appeared on the sex tapes in question.

D.L. Chandler Posted 8 hours ago

