It’s always dope when two personalities combine for a project! This is highly anticipated!

Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – Nipsey Hussle recently sat down for an interview with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles where he revealed he was working on an album with Meek Mill. Meek mentioned he wanted to work with Nipsey last December and it sounds like the idea is coming to fruition.

“We’ve been cutting ideas and just getting in,” Nipsey says at the 8:14-minute mark. “We got a couple records that’s gon’ go off for the summer.

“It’s not hard at all. We just gotta lock in and get the records done … We would like to come summer time if we gon’ do it. We just gotta lock in.”

READ MORE

Nipsey Hussle Confirms Upcoming Joint Album With Meek Mill was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Matty Willz Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: