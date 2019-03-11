Voices: Asiahn Talks “Like You” Sexuality In Music & More [Video]

Entertainment News
| 03.11.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Singer/Songwriter Asiahn has a new single (“Like You”) and a Album series (Love Train) than you do not want to sleep on.

In this episode of Voices, Asiahn talks about “Like You” and makes sure you don’t get the lyrics confused with what she is trying to convey. She also talks about Sexuality in her music, her musical influence Minnie Ripperton & more!

Check Out More Episodes Of “Voices” Below

Voices: DaVido Merges Atlanta & Nigeria Together

Voices: What’s Next For DaniLeigh In Her “Kobe Year” After”The Plan” & “Lil Bebe”

Voices: Asiahn Talks “Like You” Sexuality In Music & More [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close