Casanova Talks Transitioning Out Prison And His New Single 2 AM

Entertainment News
| 03.11.19
New York city Rapper Casanova joined the Quick Silva Show to talk about his upcoming projects and what can people can expect from him. He talked about the negative stigma that he might have considering his past criminal history. Casanova spent 8 years on Rikers Island in prison. Quick talks about the transition from being in prison to breaking back into the hip hop industry. The 2 AM rapper also had a beef with Tekashi 69 and he talks about this thoughts now that he’s in prison.  Quick also discussed his transition from being a artist under Memphis Bleek to being signed to Roc Nation and how he met Jay Z.  If you want watch the full interview, watch the full video above.

