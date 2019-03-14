Kiymoni Leslie is accusing Bow Wow of “playing the victim” after the rapper opened up about their domestic violence incident during an interview with The QuickSilva Show this week.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

“Once the photo came out of me, and they saw the two and compared, that’s when everything switched,” he said about the Super Bowl weekend brawl. “I actually saw a lot of men fighting for me. Saying like, yo, ‘If that was me it would’ve been a different situation. For him to carry it out the way he carried it out, you gotta respect that.’ ‘Cause I had a comedy roast in Atlanta, and every comedian said ‘You better than me, ’cause for you to look like that…’”

Related: Bow Wow Talks Domestic Violence Incident With Quicksilva [Exclusive Interview]

Kiymoni Leslie posted her discontent in a series of posts of Instagram stories where she calls Bow Wow a liar and accuses him of using her name for as part of his storyline for “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta.”

Leslie goes on to insult everyone who believes Bow Wow, saying folks on his side should “enter (the) circus with his clown ass.”

In case you missed the interview that’s gotten Kiyomi Leslie fired up, click here to watch it in full.

Bow Wow’s Ex-Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie Responds to Quicksilva Show Interview was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: