Actress Rosario Dawson is in love!
After much speculation and plenty of rumors, Dawson confirmed on Thursday in a video posted by TMZ that she is dating Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker.
“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” Dawson said in the video.
Speculation about her and Booker began after were seen together in New York and Washington. Then last month rumors about the two really started to swirl after Booker confirmed he was “dating somebody really special,” in a radio interview.
RELATED: Cory Booker Announces Presidential Run On The TJMS [LISTEN]
If Booker runs a successful campaign through 2020, he could end up in the White House which means his Dawson could end up being his first lady.
Either way, Dawson believes that Booker would make a great president, adding, “He’s an amazing human being.” See the video below.
The Latest:
- Joycelyn Savage Told Friends R. Kelly Sexually Assaulted Her, Allegedly
- #BlackExcellence: Atlanta Teen Accepted To 39 Universities And Awarded $1.6 Million In Scholarships
- Rosario Dawson Confirms She’s Dating Presidential Candidate Cory Booker [VIDEO]
- ScHoolboy Q “Numb Numb Juice,” Ace Hood “Practice” & More
- Boo’d Up! Rosaria Dawson Confirms Her New Man Is Presidential Hopeful Cory Booker
- Welp! Howard Stern Tells Wendy Williams To ‘Worry About Your Husband’ Instead Of Him
- I’m The New 2Pac! A List Of Artists Who’ve Compared Themselves To The Late Rapper
- Judge Puts Kibosh On R. Kelly’s Request To Reduce Child Support Payments
- For Better Or For Worse: Remembering What Life Was Like Before Instagram And Like-Based Culture
- Newly Married Chance The Rapper Is Expecting Baby No. 2!
Rosario Dawson Confirms She’s Dating Presidential Candidate Cory Booker [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com