Dreamville Festival : April 6th, 2019

The @DreamvilleFest full lineup is here! Who are you most excited to see?

Source: Dreamville / Dreamville

Tickets on sale now at DreamvilleFest.com

 

J.Cole drops the best tweet ever! Announcing, ” We backkkkkkkkk.”

After we got the news, that because of Hurricane Florence the original scheduled show was postponed.

NBA Allstar Weekend Dreamville x BeatsOvertime Concert

NBA Allstar Weekend Dreamville x BeatsOvertime Concert

NBA Allstar Weekend Dreamville x BeatsOvertime Concert

Now here we are, rescheduled for April 6th at Dorothea Dix Park. Dreamville Festival is back and in full force with it’s updated line-up including 21 Savage , 6lack, Teyana Taylor, and so much more!

Dreamville Festival : April 6th, 2019 was originally published on hiphopnc.com

