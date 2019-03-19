Dreamville Festival : April 6th, 2019

The @DreamvilleFest full lineup is here! Who are you most excited to see?

J.Cole drops the best tweet ever! Announcing, ” We backkkkkkkkk.”

After we got the news, that because of Hurricane Florence the original scheduled show was postponed.

Now here we are, rescheduled for April 6th at Dorothea Dix Park. Dreamville Festival is back and in full force with it’s updated line-up including 21 Savage , 6lack, Teyana Taylor, and so much more!

