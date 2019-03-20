CLOSE
Daniel Caesar Goes On Drunken IG Live Rant, Calls Out Black People, Defends White Woman Who Uses The N-Word [VIDEO]

Grammy award winner Daniel Caesar may have alienated a large chunk of his black fan base on Tuesday night and expressed his thoughts on Black people, celebrities and more. The “Get You” singer started off with Caesar asking why black people were mean to social media influencer Yes Julz who came under fire for a number of issues, from disparaging black women in media such as Karen Civil and Scottie Beam to attempting to defend the wearing of a shirt that said, “N***as Be Lying.”

Caesar then mentioned “cancel culture” and how black people need to “bridge the gap”. “Can’t win the game by choosing to not accept the winning team’s (white people’s) strategy.

“Why are we being so mean to Julz?” he said, presumably in reference to comments she made on a recent episode of the Easily Offended podcast. “Why are we being so mean to white people right now? That’s a serious question. Why is it that we’re allowed to be disrespectful and rude to everybody else and when anybody returns any type of energy to us . . . That’s not equality. I don’t wanna be treated like I can’t take a joke.”

As far as canceling him, he did tell fans that they could stop listening to his music if they chose to do so and ultimately, he wants Black people to win although in his words, “being a victim doesn’t get you paid.”

Naturally, some fans criticized the singer for his remarks.

Here’s hoping the next time Daniel speaks or makes a comment regarding his words that he isn’t drunk. Especially considering the young artist practically has the wedding song of the next 10 – 15 years with “Get You” and “Best Part”!

