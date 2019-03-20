Here’s The First Trailer For ‘Stranger Things 3’ [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Netflix is finally treating us to the show’s full-blown trailer for Stranger Things 3!

A little older, but still up to their old tricks, our favorite characters return and seem to have moved on after escaping the Upside Down. Now it looks like they are just hanging out and having a fun summer when chaos breaks out all over town along with the appearance of some very big, very slimy creatures.

Check out the trailer below and get your popcorn ready because Stranger Things 3 hits Netflix on July 4th!

