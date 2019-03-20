CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B To Make Big Screen Debut In Upcoming ‘Hustlers’ Film

She's got rap on lock. Now, she's about to blow up the big screen.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest - Day 3

Source: WENN.com / WENN

If you thought Cardi B‘s career was going to slow down after she gave birth to baby Kulture, you thought wrong. In her latest money move, the Bronx superstar will join a star-studded cast for forthcoming “avenging strippers” film Hustlers.

Inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine exposé about strippers who got together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients, Deadline reports the movie will star Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Julia Stiles.

Though she’s playing her cards close—understandably, as this is her first time hitting the big screen—Cardi posted a photo of the cast and captioned it “To a theater near you ❤.” See that here. According to Deadline, shooting begins this Friday, May 22, in NYC. Stay tuned!

View this post on Instagram

Life

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Photo: WENN

Cardi B To Make Big Screen Debut In Upcoming ‘Hustlers’ Film was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close