Cardi B To Make Big Screen Debut In Upcoming ‘Hustlers’ Film

If you thought Cardi B‘s career was going to slow down after she gave birth to baby Kulture, you thought wrong. In her latest money move, the Bronx superstar will join a star-studded cast for forthcoming “avenging strippers” film Hustlers.

Inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine exposé about strippers who got together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients, Deadline reports the movie will star Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Julia Stiles.

Though she’s playing her cards close—understandably, as this is her first time hitting the big screen—Cardi posted a photo of the cast and captioned it “To a theater near you .” See that here. According to Deadline, shooting begins this Friday, May 22, in NYC. Stay tuned!

King Sukii Posted 20 hours ago

