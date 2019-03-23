CLOSE
Sony Pictures To Release Animated Film That Celebrates Black Hair

The film was created by “BlacKkKlansman” executive producer Matthew A. Cherry.

Chicago-bred film director Matthew A. Cherry is on a mission to increase the representation of Black characters in animated films. Two years ago he launched a crowdfunding campaign for a short movie called Hair Love, and it was recently announced that he has joined forces with Sony Pictures Animation to bring the film to fruition, Deadline reported.

The story is centered on a Black father named Stephen who attempts to do his daughter Zuri’s hair for the first time, the news outlet writes. Through their interaction Stephen gains a better understanding of how to do his daughter’s hair and encourages her to embrace her natural coils. The film was designed to promote hair positivity among Black youngsters and also defy stereotypes about Black fatherhood. Cherry wanted to change the negative narrative about Black fathers being absent from their children’s lives. He says he was inspired to create the film after seeing viral videos of Black fathers attempting to do their children’s hair.

Cherry co-directed the short animated film with Everett Downing. The project raised nearly $300,000 on Kickstarter.  “It was important to get this story out there and we are so grateful to Sony Pictures Animation for their generous support in helping us make that happen,” said Cherry in a statement. “They have championed it from its early stages and we cannot wait to share the project with the world.”

Sony Pictures Animation executives are excited to be on board with the project and are aiming to bring more diverse stories to the forefront. “In the past year, it has been very clear that audiences have been yearning to see fresh stories that are universal and culturally authentic,” said SPA President Kristine Belson, in a statement. “Hair Love is a wonderful father-daughter story and we are proud to nurture talented young filmmakers like Matthew who are breaking new ground.”

Karen Toliver, SVP of Creative Development, SPA, Monica A. Young, Stacey Newton, Peter Ramsey, and Frank Abney will all work on the project. The film is slated to be released later this year and the Hair Love book will be published on May 14 by Kokila Books/Penguin Random House.

Projects like Hair Love are needed. Research shows that only 5.6 percent of characters on children’s animated television shows are Black.

Disney Slammed Because Of Its ‘Eurocentric’ Version Of Princess Tiana

Fresh Prince’s Karyn Parsons Educates Children About Black Pioneers Through Animated Films

The streak is over. For the first time since 2005, LeBron James, who is now with the Lakers, will not be going to the playoffs. The Lakers were eliminated last night. See Also: National Museum Of African American History And Culture To Display LeBron James’ Equality Sneakers After the Lakers were eliminated, James said, "Obviously, it's been a tough season for all of us. It's not what we signed up for. Throughout the year, things happened. Suspensions, injuries, things of that nature. And just not being able to play sustainable basketball for 48 minutes. But you don't even try to wrap your head around it, you just keep pushing. Just try to get better tonight, move onto tomorrow, and go from there." He also added, "Playoffs are never promised. You've got to come out and work. For me personally, you just continue to put the work in and see what you can do to help." https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1109336878887559168 The Lakers were defeated by the Nets with a score of 111-106. Don't feel too bad for LeBron. Just last year, he won the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year Award, which was his third time winning. Aside from having a strong presence on the court where he averaged just shy of 30 points per game, he continuously uses his platform to spread awareness about social issues and bring important conversations surrounding race in America to the forefront. He produced a powerful documentary dubbed "Shut Up and Dribble" that explored the history of Black athletes who have been outspoken about social and political issues. He created an unscripted HBO series called "The Shop" that featured candid conversations with celebrities about culturally relevant topics. One of his biggest accomplishments last year was opening up the I Promise School for youth in his hometown of Akron. James dedicated the award to the I Promise School. “Throughout my journey if I’m able to win anything, my name is getting the award but it’s more than that,” he said in a statement, according to Sports Illustrated. “It’s everybody that I try to inspire. It’s my teammates and it’s my city, where I come from. It’s my kids and my school so it’s never about me.” See the reactions below to LeBron James not making it to the playoffs.

