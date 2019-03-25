Eva Marcille’s Messy Bridesmaid Put On Blast For Being A Hater After Spilling Eva’s Financial Woes

Be careful who you call your friends. The bridesmaid who outed Eva Marcille’s alleged “financial woes” has been identified.

In case you missed last night’s episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta (click here for that recap), all kinds of messy tea was spilled when one of Eva’s bridesmaids called Marlo Hampton to expose Eva for living in a raggedy little house, having bad credit and having her car repossessed. According to the petty bridesmaid, Eva turned all the bridal party against one other.

Welp, Eva’s cousin and celebrity makeup artist Terrell Mullin came to Eva’s defense and shunned the bridesmaid, @Seannita on Instagram, for lying. Seannita didn’t deny she spilled the tea and insisted she’s telling truth and that Eva lives in her family’s home. She also claimed her family will be filing suit.

Whatever the case, it’s a shame you can’t trust a former friend to keep secrets you both shared during your friendship. This is just wrong.

