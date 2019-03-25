CLOSE
Jordan Peele BREAKS The Box Office With $70 Million Opening Weekend For “Us”

To think just a mere five years ago we knew Jordan Peele for doing comedy on the Keegan and Peele show. 2019 is off to a great start for the comedian and director. Over the weekend Peele’s new psychological thriller, “Us’ hit the big screen and it didn’t disappoint.

Lupita Hair Story March Allure Magazine

Source: Patrick Demarchelier / Allure.com

The horror film stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke from the hit super hero movie Black panther! The Duo plays a set of parents going on a family trip to Santa Barbara, California. Their trip becomes interrupted when deranged doppelgangers of their family arrive at their home and come with a vengeance.

 

While the Thriller has been getting mixed reviews on social media…One thing no one can deny is that the movie was a box office HIT! The movie broke records by becoming the highest grossing night for a Thursday rated R premiere. “Us” brought in a whopping $70 million dollars over the weekend box office. The movie was only predicted to make $38 million to $45 million. Considering that Peele only spent $20 million to make the movie, this is considered an extreme victory for the director.

 

 

 

 

Jordan Peele BREAKS The Box Office With $70 Million Opening Weekend For “Us” was originally published on 92q.com

