To think just a mere five years ago we knew Jordan Peele for doing comedy on the Keegan and Peele show. 2019 is off to a great start for the comedian and director. Over the weekend Peele’s new psychological thriller, “Us’ hit the big screen and it didn’t disappoint.

The horror film stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke from the hit super hero movie Black panther! The Duo plays a set of parents going on a family trip to Santa Barbara, California. Their trip becomes interrupted when deranged doppelgangers of their family arrive at their home and come with a vengeance.

While the Thriller has been getting mixed reviews on social media…One thing no one can deny is that the movie was a box office HIT! The movie broke records by becoming the highest grossing night for a Thursday rated R premiere. “Us” brought in a whopping $70 million dollars over the weekend box office. The movie was only predicted to make $38 million to $45 million. Considering that Peele only spent $20 million to make the movie, this is considered an extreme victory for the director.

Jordan Peele BREAKS The Box Office With $70 Million Opening Weekend For “Us” was originally published on 92q.com

QuickSilva Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: