Sheck Wes Won’t Be Charged For Assaulting Justine Skye Due To Lack of Evidence

Sheck Wes just caught a legal break as he was able to dodge any charges in the abuse allegations that Roc Nation singer Justine Skye had thrown at him earlier this year.

TMZ is reporting that L.A. County D.A.’s Office have officially decided that they aren’t going to be filing any charges due to lack of evidence. The incident reportedly went down at the Montrose Hotel in West Hollywood last summer.

Justine Skye has since responded to the news by stating that regardless of what the D.A. says it doesn’t mean that the “Mo Bamba” rapper is innocent of the allegations.

A rep for Skye tells TMZ, “A judge in the Superior Court of California granted a restraining order against Sheck Wes that is still in effect and the correlating case is still pending.”

They continue, “However, it is unfortunate that the Los Angeles District Attorney decided to not pursue any further action at this time but that is often the case with many victims of domestic violence which is why incidents like this go unreported much of the time.”

The saga continues.

