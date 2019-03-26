CLOSE
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get Your Ready For Spring

Beautiful young woman shopping cosmetics.

Source: RuslanDashinsky / Getty

The first day of spring has officially ushered in the warmer months, which means we’re obsessed with products that make our life easier and that makes us smell heavenly.

Ponds Towelettes

Ponds Towelettes

Source: Ponds / Ponds

Where To Buy: Walmart

Price: $8.40

Why We Love This Product: After a long day wearing a full face of makeup, nothing feels better than taking off your bra and makeup. Pond’s towelettes provide a soft and refreshing scent while providing enough soap and moisture to clean your face without leaving it oily.

joy Razor

joy Razor

Source: joy Razor / joy Razor

Where To Buy: Walmart

Price: $8.97

Why We Love This Product: We’ll be shedding clothes as we welcome spring then summer, which means we’ll need a good shave. Cue “the emotional” razor by Gillette. Combined with their Glee shave cream, the 5-blade razor provides a clean shave and cool addition to your shower.

Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color: Custom Nudes 

Outlast All-Day

Source: Covergirl / Covergirl

Where To Buy: Target

Price: $7.99

Why We Love This Product: We’re always looking for a nude lipstick that fits our skin tone and Covergirl delivers on this moisturizering “custom” lipstick. It’s affordable and long-lasting, two attributes we look for in our favorite lippies.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel

Source: Neutrogena / Neutrogenaa

Where To Buy: Duane Reade/ Walgreens

Price: $8.99

Why We Love This Product: Not only does this hydrating and cleansing face wash smell delightful, it contains hyaluronic acid, which promotes supple and blemish-free skin all at an budget-friendly price. Try with Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Gel moisturizer for even softer skin.

Dove Body Wash Mousse 

Dove Body Wash

Source: Dove / Dove

Where To Buy: Walmart

Price: $4.94

Why We Love This Product: What isn’t to love about all of Dove’s body products? They smell like heaven and provide moisture missing in most soaps. Their new body mousse is rich in consistency and can double as shaving cream. With Argan oil as one of its main ingredients, Dove’s body mousse provides a creamy lather for its most pampering shower experience yet.

So there you have it. All these products for under $50. Happy shopping!

Beautycon is a beauty event for beauty influencers, beauty lovers and makeup junkies that took over the Javitz Center in New York City this past weekend. Beautycon prides itself on being a space to celebrate the beauty of self-expression and staying true to oneself. #TeamBeautiful was on hand capturing all the beautiful Black women and girls with their popping highlighters, glitter eyeshadow, curly 'fros and more. Get into all this #BlackGirlMagic and be inspired for your next beauty looks.  

 

5 Beauty Products Under $10 That'll Get Your Ready For Spring

