CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Conor McGregor Being Investigated On Sexual Assault

0 reads
Leave a comment
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Conor McGregor is being investigated in Ireland, after being accused of sexual assault by a woman in December.

The alleged assault took place at The Beacon Hotel, located in Dublin. The Irish news media broke the story last year. Due to Ireland law, the media is not allowed to name anyone charged with rape unless they are convicted.

For the Latest Entertainment News:

The famous UFC fighter has not commented on the allegations as of now. An American publicist for McGregor told The Times, they would not comment on “rumors.”

Related Article: Conor McGregor Announces Retirement From MMA

Allegedly McGregor was arrested in January and questioned by police but was later released and never charged.

Conor McGregor Being Investigated On Sexual Assault was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close