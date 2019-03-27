Justine Skye Talks Goldlink + Working With Arin Ray! [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Roc Nation singer Justine Skye got giggly over mention of dating new boyfriend Goldlink during an interview with Bijou Star on Z107.9 in Cleveland.

“It’s just so genuine and pure that I don’t want to like, EVER, ruin that”

Justine and Goldlink went public, aka Instagram official, with their relationship back in January posting a boomerang with the caption “My God the realest, that’s how we meet” which is a lyric from his new single “Justine’s Interlude.” That’s right, sis got a whole song dedicated to her. Needless to say, this relationship is just new to us.

While Goldlink takes a no filter approach to their status, Justine confirms their relationship isn’t for the media look.

“It’s not a secret. It’s definitely not a secret… but it’s not a marketing tool for me. This is my real life.”

Justine Skye Admits She Was Scared To Share Her Domestic Violence Experience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Outside of her personal life, Justine spoke about how the collab with Cincinnati-born R&B singer Arin Ray for her current single “Build” came about. Check it out in the interview above!

