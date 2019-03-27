CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Kim Announces First Studio Album In 14 Years [Photos]

The U-N-O competitor is back.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Sean Combs and Lil Kim

Source: photo: WENN.com

The Queen Bee is back to assume her throne. Lil Kim has announced that a new project is on the way.

As spotted on HipHopDX the legendary rapper has confirmed that she has a new album slotted the summer. She made it official on her Instagram account. “Drip Too Hard,” she wrote. “My boo @beatbytwiggy @danteblandshaw @shanejustin | ‘Go Awff’ Video out Friday | New Album ‘9’ drops May 17th #goawff.”

Titled this is the first studio album Kimmie Blanco has released since The Naked Truth in 2005. 9 was originally supposed to drop in late 2018 but was pushed back as the lead track “Nasty One” didn’t connect with the masses. Thus far Rick Ross is the only confirmed guest appearance.

A video for her new single “Go Awff” will be released this week. You can listen to it below.

Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Lil Kim Announces First Studio Album In 14 Years [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close