Register To Win A GLASS – DVD Combo Pack

Register to win the GLASS DVD Combo Packs + Promotional Swag. AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL APRIL 2ND. AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL AND ON BLU-RAY™ & DVD APRIL 16TH. FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT

SYNOPSIS: From M. Night Shyamalan comes the thrilling culmination of Unbreakable and Split which brings forth the mind-bending idea that superheroes exist in the real world. Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis and James McAvoy reprise their original roles as three superheroes who escape from an asylum and embark on an epic battle of good v. evil, proving that the powers within all of us cannot be contained.

Rating: Rated PG-13 for violence including some bloody images, thematic elements, and language

Website: http://uni.pictures/Glass

Trailer: http://uni.pictures/GlassTrailer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlassMovie/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/glassmovie?lang=en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glassmovie/?hl=en

Hashtag: #GlassMovie

REGISTER BELOW

Also On Hot 107.9: