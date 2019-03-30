Georgia Senate Honors T.I. For Activism Efforts In Atlanta

Atlanta-bred hip-hop artist T.I. has been a fierce advocate for the underserved and his philanthropic efforts have been recognized by politicians in the state of Georgia. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the rapper—whose real name is Clifford Harris—was honored by the Georgia Senate for his dedication to bettering the Atlanta community.

Harris has continually used his platform to spread awareness about social issues and give back to those in need. Through his nonprofit organizations For the Love of Our Fathers and Harris Community Works he’s been able to provide resources and support for individuals from all walks of life. Harris Community Works is centered on helping underprivileged individuals and For the Love of Our Fathers is an initiative designed to assist those battling with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Harris has also lended his voice to issues surrounding racism and injustice. He has been very outspoken about boycotting Gucci following the luxury fashion brand’s blackface controversy and has joined the fight against police brutality. Harris has also hosted several food drives for families in need and has made generous donations to community-based organizations like the Boys & Girls Club.

Although he’s worked on several larger scale philanthropic projects, he’s also found ways to help individuals overcome personal obstacles. Last year, he donated a year’s worth of lunch money to a high school student who was reportedly denied food at school because she was 15 cents short one week. The effort to honor Harris was led by State Sen. Donzella James.

In an interview with NPR, he expressed his dedication to giving back to the city that has shaped him into the man that he is today. He said he wants to focus on improving education, creating more employment opportunities, and housing equity. “As long as I’m investing my time, effort, energy and attention to these things, I think there’s no question that I can make them better,” said Harris.

