‘Insecure’ Co-Stars Seemingly Confirm That Issa Rae Is Engaged

It is April Fool's Day so who knows?

Issa Rae has captured a loyal audience with her hit HBO series Insecure, which breaks down Black relationships in ways rarely seen via mainstream means, but her private life remains a secret. However, there’s speculation swirling that Rae is engaged to longtime boyfriend Louis Diame and her Insecure co-stars seemingly confirmed it.

ET reports:

Earlier this week, rumors surfaced that Rae was engaged to longtime boyfriend Louis Diame after her Essence magazine cover was released, showing the actress wearing a gorgeous sparkler on her ring finger. ET has reached out to Rae’s rep for comment.

While Rae has yet to confirm the engagement, her co-stars, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji, told ET’s Courtney Tezeno and Jason Carter at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards that they are thrilled for her.

“We’re very excited for her,” Orji expressed, with Ellis adding, “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”

Rae is keeping mum on the news but if true, congratulations!

'Insecure' Co-Stars Seemingly Confirm That Issa Rae Is Engaged

