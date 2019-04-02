Register to Win A Copy of The Last O.G. Cookbook

Register to win your own copy of THE LAST O.G. COOKBOOK!

With THE LAST O.G. COOKBOOK, you can keep the party going at home with recipes inspired by the hit TBS comedy starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. With an introduction by Tracy Morgan, THE LAST O.G. COOKBOOK (written by Morgan’s character Tray Barker), features 80 soulful recipes with street cred. Learn how to make mad-genius dishes such as Wild-Style Lasagna and Prison Pad Thai as well as southern classics reinterpreted like Tray’s Cornflake-Battered Fried Chicken and Shay’s “Somebody Died” Spaghetti. Get your copy of THE LAST O.G. COOKBOOK wherever books are sold and whip up a family meal that delivers unexpected, delicious taste sensations.

CLICK HERE TO BUY BOOK

Register below

Also On Hot 107.9: