50 Cent Finally Sells Massive Connecticut Home For Far Less Than Asked

The sprawling Connecticut estate of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been on the market for 12 years according to accounts. Now, the mogul and rapper can finally put the business behind him as the home was sold, although it came at a massive financial loss.

PEOPLE reports:

The rapper, nee Curtis Jackson, couldn’t find a buyer for the 50+ room mansion for over a decade and continually slashed the price down from its original $18.5 million reported asking price.

The home was most recently listed for $4.995 million with Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund of Douglas Elliman, PEOPLE confirmed in January 2018. It had also previously been listed for rent at $100,000 per month.

According to the Wall Street Journal, he let go of the home for $2.9 million, which is 84 percent less than the original listing price. Jennifer Leahy of Douglas Elliman brokered the sale.

Wall Street Journal, which broke the initial report of the sale, said that a spokesperson for Fif says that the proceeds of the sale will go to the rapper’s charity, G-Unity Foundation Inc.

D.L. Chandler Posted 18 hours ago

