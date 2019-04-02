At Last! LAPD Police Capture Suspect In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder

On Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles Police confirmed that they captured Eric Holder, a 29-year-old gang member they believe shot and killed Nipsey Hussle over the weekend.

According to CBS-LA, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the station that Holder was caught by deputies sometime before 1:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Deputies have captured a man they say is 29-year-old Eric Holder, wanted in the murder of Nipsey Hussle. LAPD are responding to confirm his identity. https://t.co/kuxcfehFLY — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 2, 2019

During the press conference earlier this morning, LAPD Chief Michael R. Moore asked Holder to turn himself in.

“To Mr. Holder, who I am confident is watching this, I ask him to surrender,” Moore said.

Mayor Garcetti said this has been a “tough few days” for city of Los Angeles.

“This has been a tough few days for Los Angeles,” Garcetti said at the news conference. “Nipsey Hussle was an artist who touched our city and the lives far beyond the City of Angels and this world.”

As we previously reported, on Monday detectives revealed that the gunman had gang ties, but that the motive behind Nipsey’s tragic death seemed personal.

That, released surveillance footage showed a man wearing a dark colored shirt walking up to the rapper and shooting him and another man. Longer footage was recently released and shows the killer shoot Nipsey, who then puts his hands up to surrender. The suspect walks away before coming back twice to shoot him again. He then kicks Nipsey in the head before running back towards the alley.

Holder fled in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz being driven by an unidentified woman. It’s unknown if police have arrested the driver as well.

As we know, on Sunday afternoon the 33-year-old rapper whose legal name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was reportedly gunned down in front of his clothing store, the Marathon Store.

Witnesses claim he was shot six times and paramedics were working on him at the scene, where he was unresponsive. Two other men were listed in critical condition.

Hussle is survived by two children and fiancee, actress Lauren London.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED NEWS:

Update: Sources Say Nipsey Hussle Knew Gunman, Surveillance Footage Released

Lebron James, Rihanna, Diddy, Cardi B & More Pay Homage To Nipsey Hussle

Rest In Power: Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead In Front Of Los Angeles Store

Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years 11 photos Launch gallery Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years 1. Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen Civil Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen Civil Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Madeworn x Roc96 Pop-Up Event Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' - Arrivals Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Nipsey Hussle's Private Debut Album Release Party Hosted By James Harden Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Red Carpet Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years Nipsey Hussle's untimely and tragic death leaves a void not only in hip-hop, but in the hearts of his family, friends and fans. The Victory Lap rapper was the father of two young children and the boyfriend of actress Lauren London. The two recently put their love on display in a stunning GQ photo shoot and showed off the dynamics of their relationship in an accompanying video. Lauren called him her celebrity crush and gushed over the community conscious rapper who was beloved by so many. Nipsey and Lauren welcomed their son in to the world in 2016 and have been together since 2014. Despite a short break in their relationship, the two could always be seen walking the red carpet together and supporting one another's career. “He's gotten more of a platform to be really clear about his message, because before he was just making rap gang-bang music. But I think he has a purpose in all the raps, and that's coming to light,” she said opening up about their relationship in GQ. A throwback clip of Lauren thanking Nipsey for always being in her corner is making its way around social media. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bvs0P9nDdQW/ We can't even begin to fathom the pain with which she is currently feeling and we're praying for everyone affected by the unimaginable loss. Here's a look back at their love story.

At Last! LAPD Police Capture Suspect In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder was originally published on hellobeautiful.com