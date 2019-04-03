CLOSE
TeeFlii, 2 Chainz Hit With $10M Lawsuit Over 90s Dance Track

TeeFlii's 2014 single "24 Hours" is accused of taking elements of Robin S.'s song "Back It Up."

Singer and songwriter TeeFlii has kept busy since his breakout single “24 Hours” featuring 2 Chainz and produced by DJ Mustard. The trio is now facing a $10 million lawsuit from the songwriters of a ’90s dance track who claim they stole from them.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Allen Georgia, Sten Stonebridge and Frederick McFarlane are suing TeeFLii, 2 Chainz and DJ Mustard, accusing them of ripping off a song they own the rights to.

The lawsuit explains they own the rights to the song “Back it Up,” which was performed by Robin S. (of “Show Me Love” fame) back in 1993. The song was successful at the time and they believe 2 Chainz and the other defendant definitely had access to the track.

The songwriters believe DJ Mustard took prominent and identical elements of “Back It Up” for TeeFlii’s track.

TeeFlii, 2 Chainz Hit With $10M Lawsuit Over 90s Dance Track was originally published on hiphopwired.com

