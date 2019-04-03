Kanye West Squashes Beef With Rhymefest, On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ [Video]

Watching anything Keeping Up With The Kardashians goes against our way of Hip-Hop life, but here we are. Let the record show it’s only because Kanye West is seen discussing his feud with former collaborator and Chicago MC Rhymefest in a new trailer.

The video starts off with Yeezy saying he only did the interview because of The Incredibles and how he relates to them, including how the wife has a big butt. Seriously.

Anyway, we only came here for the Rhymefest chatter, who West infamously fell out with, since Yeezy is barely in the trailer. In the clip, Yeezy explains how someone in his circle pissed off Rhymefest, who then lashed out online. Kim Kardashian clapped back, and it all went to hell after that.

But it seems like the Yeezy and Fest after back on good terms with the former saying “We are love” at the conclusion of the clip.

The Rhymefest discussion, which includes a sit down with the rapper and activist, starts at 1:53, already cued up below. It must be noted that the meeting went down in Kim’s office, who plays somewhat salty (because she’s protective of Yeezy) moderator.

Alvin aqua Blanco Posted 6 hours ago

