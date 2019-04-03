CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lonzo Ball Sues Big Baller Brand Co-Founder For Fraud

Seems like BBB had a scammer in its midst, allegedly.

0 reads
Leave a comment
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 01 Washington at UCLA

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Lonzo Ball is suing Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for fraud. All the BBB skeptic are surely thinking, “We told you so.”

According to the Los Angeles Lakers point guard, the longtime family friend scammed him out of $1.5 million. Yeah, that’s enough to make anyone cut ties. In order to let you know it’s real, Lonzo even covered up his BBB tattoo.

TMZ Sports obtained a copy of the lawsuit, and from Ball’s allegations, they got scammed by a con artist.

The suit claims Foster got close to the family when he realized that Lonzo Ball was a top prep basketball prospect with NBA potential. However, the family was unaware that Foster had done time in federal prison for his role in a Ponzi scheme. The lawsuit also reportedly claims that Foster threatened to tell the media false information about the family once the jig was up and they confronted him about that missing $1.5 milli.

Nevertheless, LaVar Ball claims that BBB is not getting shut down. Good luck with that. Also worth noting, it’s been reported that Lonzo Ball and his father are estranged, which the latter also denies.

Photo: Getty

 

Lonzo Ball Sues Big Baller Brand Co-Founder For Fraud was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close