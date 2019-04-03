CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle Was At Marathon Store To Help Out A Friend

The rapper was there to give the friend new gear after he spent 20 years behind bars ahead of the shooting incident.

Nipsy Hussle Memorial

Source: Irfan Khan / Getty

As new details emerge in the tragic shooting death of Nipsey Hussle, it was revealed that he was at his Marathon store doing a favor for a friend. Ahead of the incident that took Nipsey’s life, the rapper was helping out a buddy who was just released from prison with some fresh gear before the man saw his family.

TMZ reports:

Sources connected to Nipsey tell TMZ … the reason he was at his Marathon Clothing store Sunday is because he was trying to hook up his ex-con pal with some new gear so he could look good before meeting up with his own family and friends later in the day.

We’re told Nipsey’s friend had just walked out of the pen after 20 years behind bars.

Our sources say Nipsey didn’t notify his team or his primary security guard he’d be going to the store solo — it was a spur of the moment thing … we’re told no one in his camp was aware he’d left home.

Nipsey’s friend is one of the other two people who were injured in Sunday’s shooting — we’re told the third guy was the friend’s nephew, who drove him to Marathon Clothing.

Suspected shooter Eric Holder was apprehended by police on Tuesday (April 2).

Photo: Getty

Nipsey Hussle Was At Marathon Store To Help Out A Friend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

