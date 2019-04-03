If you were expecting a brand new solo Beyoncé album … you’re going to have to wait a bit longer.

Queen Bey IS working on a brand new project but it isn’t a new album. Rather, it’s “a couple of new tracks [for] a deluxe album filled with old songs,” a source told Us Weekly. The insider also added that she’s working on a Netflix documentary that an additional source said is “tied to her Coachella 2018” performance with additional footage.

Beyonce’s 2019 is already rather booked. The Lemonade singer is already gearing up for the July release of Disney’s The Lion King remake where she voices the adult version of Nala.

The release of the film comes a year after she and husband Jay-Z released their joint album, Everything Is Love which picked up a Grammy award for Best Urban Contemporary album. The pair set numerous records during last summer’s On The Run II tour and honored one another in multiple speeches this year, both at the NAACP Image Awards and at the GLAAD Awards.

Hov especially centered his speech around the strong and powerful women in his life, most notably his best friend and partner. “I grew believing I could do anything. That I could accomplish anything because of those strong women in my house,” said the 49-year-old rapper, before he dedicated the award to the “beautiful woman” in his life, “Ms. Beyoncé.”

Beyonce Reportedly Working On New Music, Netflix Special was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 23 hours ago

