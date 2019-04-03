Why So Serious? New ‘Joker’ Trailer Sparks MULTIPLE Debates On Social Media

On Tuesday, director Todd Phillips previewed footage for his upcoming Joker movie at CinemaCon, the national convention of theater owners. The following day, the teaser trailer was released to the masses and of course, major commentary ensued.

Joaquin Phoenix will take on the role of the Joker after a slew of notable roles in flicks like The Sisters Brothers, Her, and The Master, which earned him an Academy Award nomination. In the trailer for Joker, Phoenix seems destined to show off his acting chops with an eerie tale of a man pushed to the edge by society. Peep the clip for yourself below.

The trailer immediately received praise from certain folks, with many excited about the film’s psychological elements and acting.

Creating the Joker in 1989: Just throw him in chemical waste. Creating the Joker in 2019: Just throw him in society. #JokerMovie — shinobi602 (@shinobi602) April 3, 2019

However, along with the praise came numerous debates and random observations. Some veered on the hilarious side while others seemed to get quite heated.

First off, there was some actor spotting throughout the trailer that definitely got people excited. Atlanta stars Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz especially made waves for a lot of folks…

Wait. Did we know Brian Tyree Henry was gonna be in this!? #JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/qrgs2JEyZS — William Goodman (@goodmanw) April 3, 2019

The most important thing about the JOKER trailer to me: Brian Tyree Henry is in this movie. No one told me this. — Pinky Tuscadero (@jumpedforjoi) April 3, 2019

getting word on brian tyree henry and zazie beetz so looks like i just bought JOKER tickets — aliya jones (@ALlYAJONESS) April 3, 2019

Robert De Niro also makes a cameo in the trailer as an entertainment host, which caused people to recall his celebrated 1982 role in King of Comedy, directed by Martin Scorsese.

In King of Comedy, De Niro plays a failing comedian who kidnaps a talk show host to boost his fame. It’s possible the deranged elements of the black comedy could make its way into the Joker film.

Fans also couldn’t help but compare the Joker trailer to another Scorsese movie….1976’s Taxi Driver.

In this psychological thriller, De Niro plays a taxi driver with insomnia who plots the assassination of a presidential candidate and the rescue of an underaged sex slave from her pimp. In the flick, De Niro’s character, Travis Bickle, keeps a diary similar to the one Phoenix keeps in the Joker trailer.

Twitter users immediately started making the comparisons…

THE JOKER X TAXI DRIVER PART 2 pic.twitter.com/FMlycAV3P3 — Jamie Righetti (@JamieRighetti) April 3, 2019

With the psychological elements of the Joker trailer, it was difficult not to politicize the movie either. Debates were already brewing about what it means to have a mentally disturbed White man go violent.

JOKER, a film where you're supposed to sympathize with a mediocre white man radicalized into deranged violence, will no doubt be appealing to the wrong audience for the worst reasons. — Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) April 3, 2019

Like Jorden Peele said, "I've seen that movie." Joker has nothing to offer but more cultural fodder to empathize with evil white dudes. With Trump as president and so many white male terrorists being profiled as "good kids" gone bad. I am DONE with this shit. — Octavia Butler Predicted This MAGA Dystopia (@MsGo) April 3, 2019

No thanks, the Joker movie. If I want to hear about a white guy who starts murdering people because he got picked on, I’ll just watch the news. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 3, 2019

Then finally, much of the talk wasn’t so much about who was in the movie, but who was missing.

And it seems folks still can’t let go of the late great Heath Ledger, who played the Joker in 2008’s The Dark Knight.

I’m sorry but Heath Ledger will always be The Joker to me. 💔 pic.twitter.com/OdUklgH2d6 — Coti Howell (@CotiHowell) April 3, 2019

Heath Ledger’s Joker was so good the character should be retired — Nate Hill (@NateHillTV) April 3, 2019

If it aint Heath Ledger I dont want it. https://t.co/J98SNr8rBf — T (@ThackerTy) April 3, 2019

Things got pretty heated…

heath ledger and joaquin phoenix trying to outact each other as joker pic.twitter.com/Egl06eCwMo — raven (@cilliansjawline) April 3, 2019

Some people even brought Jared Leto‘s Joker from Suicide Squad into the fight.

I suspect this is how the definitive Joker list will shape up: GREAT JOKERS: Joaquin Phoenix, Heath Ledger, Mark Hamill GOOD JOKERS: Jack Nicholson, Cesar Romero SHITTY JOKER: Jared Leto — Nick Kolakowski (@nkolakowski) April 3, 2019

Jared Leto’s Joker >>>>>>>> Heath Ledger’s crappy Joker — 𝕮𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖇🎸 #ManWolfSquad🐺 (@Da_PrplGam3r) April 1, 2019

Then, there were those who tried to play mediator…

Why is it so hard for people to understand that every Joker is unique? Every actor did something new with the character. Some people will like Jack more than Jared. Others will like Heath. And it is okay. The point is – don't shit on somebody's work. pic.twitter.com/eGXzXNEBiN — Ana (@Mars_VampGirl) April 3, 2019

No matter how you feel about the trailer, it’s clear the flick is going to bring the discussion when it hits theaters on October 4.

What do you think? Will you be paying for a ticket, or is the joke on them?

Royce Dunmore Posted 2 hours ago

