CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meek Mill Proposes New Bill That Could Drastically Change PA’s Probation Laws [Photos]

“I speak for the people who don’t have a voice," Meek said.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill proposes new probation bill in Pennsylvania - REFORM Alliance

Source: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com / Splash News

In his latest move toward reforming the criminal justice system, Meek Mill has proposed a new bill, House Bill 1925, which could radically change probation and parole laws in the state of Pennsylvania if passed. The Championships rapper was joined by Van Jones on behalf of REFORM Alliance.

According to HighSnobiety, the new bill aims to “prevent courts from sentencing an individual to consecutive probation sentences, prevent courts from extending someone’s probation or parole due to nonpayment of fines and fees, and establish an incentives program to reward good behavior.”

Additionally, the bill aims “to prevent re-incarceration for drug tests testing positive for marijuana, associating with someone with a criminal background, or traveling beyond the jurisdiction of the court,” HighSnobiety reports.

Meek Mill proposes new probation bill - REFORM Alliance

Source: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com / Splash News

“I speak for the people who don’t have a voice,” Meek reportedly said to the crowd outside of Philly’s Municipal Services Building on Tuesday, April 2. “This proposed bill is the first step in changing the criminal justice system and it’s only right that we start in my home state,” Meek said. “I’ve lost too much time away from my son, my family, my friends and fans in Philly because of outdated probation laws, so I want to make sure people don’t have go through what I did.”

Meek Mill proposes new probation and parole bill - REFORM Alliance

Source: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Meek has previously spoken about how being on probation for over a decade has negatively affected his life, so this bill hits close to home for the rapper-turned-activist. Check out some photos of Meek campaigning above and stay tuned.

Photos: Splash News

Meek Mill Proposes New Bill That Could Drastically Change PA’s Probation Laws [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close