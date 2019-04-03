In his latest move toward reforming the criminal justice system, Meek Mill has proposed a new bill, House Bill 1925, which could radically change probation and parole laws in the state of Pennsylvania if passed. The Championships rapper was joined by Van Jones on behalf of REFORM Alliance.

According to HighSnobiety, the new bill aims to “prevent courts from sentencing an individual to consecutive probation sentences, prevent courts from extending someone’s probation or parole due to nonpayment of fines and fees, and establish an incentives program to reward good behavior.”

Additionally, the bill aims “to prevent re-incarceration for drug tests testing positive for marijuana, associating with someone with a criminal background, or traveling beyond the jurisdiction of the court,” HighSnobiety reports.

“I speak for the people who don’t have a voice,” Meek reportedly said to the crowd outside of Philly’s Municipal Services Building on Tuesday, April 2. “This proposed bill is the first step in changing the criminal justice system and it’s only right that we start in my home state,” Meek said. “I’ve lost too much time away from my son, my family, my friends and fans in Philly because of outdated probation laws, so I want to make sure people don’t have go through what I did.”

Meek has previously spoken about how being on probation for over a decade has negatively affected his life, so this bill hits close to home for the rapper-turned-activist. Check out some photos of Meek campaigning above and stay tuned.

Photos: Splash News

Meek Mill Proposes New Bill That Could Drastically Change PA’s Probation Laws [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

King Sukii Posted 22 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: