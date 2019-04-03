Voices: John Legend Talks New Single, “Preach” and Nipsey Hussle

Entertainment News
| 04.03.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss


In this episode of Voices, John Legend goes in-depth about his new single, “Preach,” his decision to use his platform for social activism and the time he spent with Nipsey Hussle, just two days before we lost the rapper. Check it out above.

Related: Voices: K-Ci From Jodeci Looks Back On The Making Of Classics Forever My Lady + The Show, The After Party, The Hotel

Related: Voices: Robin Thicke “That’s What Love Can Do”

Voices: John Legend Talks New Single, “Preach” and Nipsey Hussle was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close