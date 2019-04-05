CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Yee Haw Agenda: Lil Nas X And Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road (Remix)” Is Actually Fire

1 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Nas X

Source: Lil Nas X / Columbia Records

After his “Old Town Road” began burning up the Billboard Country charts, Lil Nas X felt a little bit of a backlash. Not because of the song because it’s actually fire. Instead, because Billboard removed it from the country charts. Apparently it wasn’t country enough for them. Well, enter Billy Ray Cyrus (Miley’s dad) and he winds up getting on the remix singing about riding down Rodeo Drive in a Masarati, Fendi sports bras and diamond rings.

Is it country enough for you now, Billboard? Stream the song below.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Taps Billy Ray Cyrus for “Old Town Road” Remix

RELATED: Thoughts? Lil Nas X Sparks Major Debate After His Viral Song Gets Bumped Off Billboard Country Chart

RELATED: Trending Traxx: Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (I Got The Horses In The Back) [Visualizer]

Yee Haw Agenda: Lil Nas X And Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road (Remix)” Is Actually Fire was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close