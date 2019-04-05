Yee Haw Agenda: Lil Nas X And Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road (Remix)” Is Actually Fire

After his “Old Town Road” began burning up the Billboard Country charts, Lil Nas X felt a little bit of a backlash. Not because of the song because it’s actually fire. Instead, because Billboard removed it from the country charts. Apparently it wasn’t country enough for them. Well, enter Billy Ray Cyrus (Miley’s dad) and he winds up getting on the remix singing about riding down Rodeo Drive in a Masarati, Fendi sports bras and diamond rings.

Is it country enough for you now, Billboard? Stream the song below.

Brandon Caldwell Posted 10 hours ago

