R. Kelly Asks Media To ‘Take It Easy’ On Him In Springfields [sic]

Whose boy is this exactly?

R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support

R. Kelly is out here doing R. Kelly things, for a check. The accused sexual predator is asking the media to “take it easy” on him with his upcoming paid gig.

“Yo, this is your boy Kells and I got an event to do tonight in Springfield, Illinois, so I want the media to take it easy on me, man,” said R’uh, on Instagram.

Yes, that bammas said “Springfields,” like, plural.

And by his description it wasn’t even a singing event, it was a club appearance.

He added, “This is how I got to get paid for right now. So if you see me in the club, with a couple of drinks in my hand, and chilling, please, take it easy.”

Did he take it easy on all those alleged victims? Exactly.

R. Kelly has had numerous financial issues—he had to have someone else post his bail, is behind on child support, amongst other struggle.

