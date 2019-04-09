Baltimore native Mario stopped by the Quick Silva Show straight off his Baltimore stopped of the Millennium tour. The 32 year old singer shared his experience on tour and cleared up the technical issues of the Baltimore stopped. He explained that the sound board over heated and that was why his set was pushed back.

The “Let me love you” singer also discussed how he’s been able to seamlessly move from music to acting. His latest project was “Rent” the live broadway on Fox. He recently join the fast of Empire. You know that Leah had to get the Lemonade on the Jussie Smollett situation on set. Rumors have been that the cast is split and while some believe and others don’t. If you want to hear Mario’s response about Empire, watch the full video above.

Mario Talks Millennium Tour, The Set Of Empire Since Jussie Smollett Scandal, and Played Song Association was originally published on 92q.com

QuickSilva Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: