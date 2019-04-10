CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

From Ashy Lions To Royal Wisdom: 4 Lessons ‘The Lion King’ Trailer Is Already Teaching Us

A 90s classic is still dropping jewels.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2019 CinemaCon - Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Special Presentation

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

The live action Lion King hasn’t even come out yet and already, it’s giving life lessons to live by in the trailer.

The much-anticipated flick first released a teaser of what’s to come in November 2018, but now folks can get a fuller scope of the kingdom thanks to the full-length trailer Disney dropped on Wednesday.

To say it brought all the feels would be an understatement.

 

Some shots surely brought the childhood nostalgia with imagery of the kingdom, a closer look at Rafiki, and imagery of a young Simba arguably looking cuter than he did in the animated movie.

But most importantly, the trailer was already giving life lessons that can only come from a 90s Disney flick. Some are more apparent, such as themes around mentorship, while others can only stem from the Twitter-verse, such as making sure you look cute no matter how much bad lighting is in the animal kingdom.

Hit the next pages for four life lessons amplified by the trailer and social media, and let us know if you agree with the jewels or not.

From Ashy Lions To Royal Wisdom: 4 Lessons ‘The Lion King’ Trailer Is Already Teaching Us was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close