The Game is gearing up to drop a new record but there is a good chance he won’t see a dime in sales from the project. After defaulting on a $7.5 million judgment in an alleged sexual assault matter, the rapper could have his royalties seized to settle the massive debt.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Priscilla Rainey is asking for a judge to assign her all rights, title, and royalties to any money or payments owed to The Game.

She explains The Game is set to release his new album “Born to Rap” later this year.

Rainey says he still owes her $7,254,123.18 on the court judgment she won and wants all his “Born to Rap” royalties to be paid to her until the debt is settled.

She also points out that the rapper has blasted her on social media and publicly claimed he has no intention of paying her.

The Game has not responded publicly to Rainey’s demands as of yet.

—

Photo: Getty

The Game Could Have Royalties Seized To Settle $7.5M Lawsuit Debt was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: