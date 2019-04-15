CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

ScHoolboy Q Announces New Album Release Date

'Crash Talk' is almost here.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

ScHoolboy Q‘s new album is officially on its way. The TDE rapper took to social media to reveal his new album will be arriving at the end of April.

The new project, titled Crash Talk, will be available April 26. So far, Q has dropped a couple of tracks, including “Numb Numb Juice” and “Chopstix.”

Per 2019 rap protocol, he also included a preview video in his online announcement. Just ScHoolboy spittin’ some bars, occasionally with a paper bag over his head.

 

 

Photo: Getty

ScHoolboy Q Announces New Album Release Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.15.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close