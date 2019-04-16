Wendy Williams trifling husband Kevin Hunter is apologizing for his behavior after news broke Wendy served his ass divorce papers in a bow. Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress while his wife bravely confronted her addiction issues in a sobriety house.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” Hunter said in a statement to People. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

“28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally,” he continued. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

Hunter asked for privacy during this time. Wendy seemingly commented on her divorce yesterday during the “Hot Topics” segment of her show.

“I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son,” she said. “Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day … this is my life in the sober house, it’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

We wish Wendy the best and Hunter…well, karma has no expiration date.

RELATED STORIES:

Wendy Williams Is Working On A ‘New Life’ For Her & Her Son, Announces End Of Sobriety Treatment

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband

A Day Late, A Dollar Short: Kevin Hunter Apologizes For Being A Trifling Husband was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: