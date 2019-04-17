CLOSE
Tyga Drops A Half A Mil on An Iced Out St. Michael Piece, Don’t Tell His Creditors

Somewhere the Pope is like, "This fool is just doing the most right now..."

While repo men across California know Tyga’s government name by heart these days, T-Raw is still “balling” like money ain’t a thing.

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner’s old 1040 tax dependent just dropped a cool $500K on an iced out archangel St. Michael piece that’s bright enough to light up the darkest depths of hell.

How’s this for attention to detail … St. Michael’s halo features a pear-shaped solitaire of VVS clarity diamonds. Ben also added baguettes to the feathers of his wings. The Cuban link is also one-of-a-kind, featuring two different sized diamonds, and check out the vid — the cross is a gem.

According to Ben … Satan getting stomped represents Tyga’s haters being defeated. Tyga’s new chain is also a nice gift after his huge comeback in 2018 — in the music world, anyway — with his track “Taste” helping him climb the charts.

While he was at it, Tyga splurged on his boys too … scooping up 10 extra smaller versions of his chain for his crew. It pays to roll with Tyga! Unless, of course, you’re Ferrari or Rolls-Royce.

Sounds fancy. Whether or not he ends up getting done like Sean Kingston is anyone’s guess at this point but at least he’s icey… for now.

Tyga Drops A Half A Mil on An Iced Out St. Michael Piece, Don’t Tell His Creditors was originally published on hiphopwired.com

