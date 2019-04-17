CLOSE
SO SAD: Former NFL Player Charged With Killing His Girlfriends 5-Year-Old Daughter

Ambulance

Source: (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) / Getty

This story is just disgusting and so tragic.

via TMZ:

An ex-NFL running back is facing murder and child abuse charges in the death of a 5-year-old girl — after officials say he killed her through rigorous exercise used to punish her. 

28-year-old Cierre Wood — a former star running back at Notre Dame — appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday in the death of his girlfriend’s daughter, La’Rayah Davis

Davis died on April 9 — and prosecutors say it’s because Wood forced her to complete a hellacious workout routine unsuited for a 5-year-old. 

Officials say Wood claimed Davis had behavior issues — he also described her as “chunky” — so to punish her, Wood would force her to run wind sprints and do sit-ups and wall squats inside their apartment. 

Officials say Wood admitted Davis couldn’t complete a second round of sit-ups on April 9 — and flailed backward, smacking the back of her head against the floor.

