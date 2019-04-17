Today Offset unveils his video for “Clout (featuring Cardi B). Clout was creatively directed by Offset and Joseph Desrosiers Jr. and directed by Daniel Russell (Gucci Mane/Jay Rock).
You will see that, Offset and Cardi B, play no games! They continue to show you, they are made for one another.
The track is from Offset’s critically-acclaimed project, Father of 4, which entered the Billboard Top 200 at #4 after its February release.
Offset Admits He Misses Cardi B, Black Twitter Reminds Him He’s The Reason Why She’s Gone
Offset Releases ‘Clout’ Music Video was originally published on hiphopnc.com