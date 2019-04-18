CLOSE
DJ Khaled To Be A Musical Guest On ‘Saturday Night Live’ Finale [Photos]

More chune for your headtop.

Source: The Billboard Music Awards 2017 Featuring: DJ Khaled Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 21 May 2017 Credit: Apega/WENN.com 

DJ Khaled apparently has another one. He is scheduled to close out the 44th season of one of the most iconic comedic platforms in history.

As spotted on Deadline the We The Best mogul is slotted to be the musical guest on the final episode of Saturday Night Live’s 2019 run. Hosted by actor Paul Rudd of Ant-Man fame, DJ Khaled will take the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The late night variety show made the announcement via their Twitter account.

Naturally Hip-Hop’s top pitch man shared his excitement on his own social media feeds. “They 🚷 said I would never do SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE …so I’m doing SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE !! @nbcsnl Not only am I doing Saturday Night Live … I’m doing the season finale MAY 18!! #FANLUV IM UP TO SOMETHING! I got some BIG surprises!”

His 11th album Father Of Asahd will be released on Friday, May 17. He hits the SNL stage the following evening on May 18. Since DJ Khaled no longer raps, thank God, it is clear he will have some high profile collaborators to perform alongside him.

Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

DJ Khaled To Be A Musical Guest On ‘Saturday Night Live’ Finale [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

