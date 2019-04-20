CLOSE
Hennessy Launches $10 Million Fellowship Program For HBCU Students

Hennessy Fellows is designed to prepare students for executive-level roles.

Hennessy is investing in the next generation of Black leaders. According to Diverse Issues in Higher Education, the cognac brand is joining forces with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for the creation of a graduate fellowship program designed for students at historically Black colleges and universities.

Through the program—which is dubbed Hennessy Fellows—students will have the opportunity to take advantage of career development and mentorship to prepare themselves for executive-level roles at some of the nation’s leading companies. They will also have financial assistance to further their education; receiving up to $20,000 each year to cover tuition and an additional $10,000 stipend. The students will also be able to compete for a $10,000 grant for a community-focused project. Each year, 10 individuals will be selected to participate in the program. Hennessy has pledged to donate $10 million for the Hennessy Fellows initiative.

The program was created to address the underrepresentation of Black executives on corporate boards and the lack of scholarship opportunities that are available for graduate students. Leaders at Hennessy and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund hope that this program will be instrumental in bridging those gaps. “Continuing a heritage of support and celebration of the African American community that began over one hundred years ago, Hennessy is excited to partner with TMCF to help ensure more diversity in leadership roles,” Giles Woodyer, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US, said in a statement. “The immediate goal of the Hennessy Fellows program is to create a pipeline of highly qualified talent over the next 10 years and help prepare these future leaders for success.” President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Dr. Harry L. Williams told Black Enterprise that this initiative shows that HBCUs have value and are worth investing in.

Applications for the fellowship are being accepted through May 5 and the fellows will be announced in June. News about the Hennessy Fellows initiative comes weeks after TMCF teamed up with Detroit-bred rapper Big Sean for a competition called Moguls in the Making which was created to prepare HBCU students for entrepreneurship.

Two months after joining the 2020 race for the White House, New Jersey’s Democratic Sen. Cory Booker officially kicked off his campaign Saturday at a rally in Newark, and Twitter had a lot to say. SEE ALSO: It’s Official! Rosario Dawson Confirms She Is Cory Booker’s ‘Boo’ The event was billed as a “Justice for All” two-week tour of cities that began in Newark where the senator served as mayor from 2006 until 2013, WNBC-TV said. It was an opportunity to step onto the national stage and inject momentum into his campaign. Booker is one of 18 Democrats and an Independent (Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont) competing for president—a field that could grow and be shaken up if former Vice President Joe Biden enters the race. https://twitter.com/CoryBooker/status/1117181410740191234 Booker drew on themes from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter From a Birmingham Jail.” He combined the idea of unity with policy goals that include closing the racial wealth gap and fixing the broken criminal justice system. “Critics will tell us that a campaign powered by grace and love and a deep faith in each other" cannot prevail, Booker said. "But I say it's the only way we win. The president wants a race to the gutter and to fight us in the gutter. To win, we have to fight from higher ground in order to bring this country to higher ground." https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1117133062091882496 The rally hit a bump in the road by protesters who waved Palestinian flags and used the senator’s slogan against him, Yahoo News reported. “You say ‘Justice For All’ and he named, you know, clean water, housing, affordable health care, freedom but he doesn’t ... talk about Palestine. They’re struggling just as much as us here — even more,” protester Wajeeh Abushawish told Yahoo. About 10 protesters in three groups attended the rally but left after interrupting Booker’s speech. They were identified as Rutgers University students who are members of a group called Students for Justice in Palestine. They oppose the senators strong pro-Israel positions, including his rejection of legislation to pressure Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territory. https://twitter.com/zellieimani/status/1117209503752171521 If campaign cash is an indication, Booker has an uphill climb against some of the other high-profile candidates in the field. Booker raised more than $5 million in the two months since he announced his candidacy. Meanwhile, Sanders and Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, raised more in the first 24 hours of announcing their campaign than Booker raised in more than 60 days. After announcing their presidential bids, Sanders raised nearly $6 million and supporters contributed about $6.1 million to O'Rourke's campaign. Scroll down and take a look how Twitter reacted to Booker’s official campaign kickoff.

