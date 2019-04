Wiz Khalifa has just announced the “Decent Exposure” Summer Tour! Special guests include French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, and DJ Drama! It all kicks off in Atlanta on July 9th at Lakewood Amphitheater. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, April 26th at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Register below for your chance to win a free pair courtesy of Atlanta’s Number One Hip-Hop Station, Hot 107.9.

Also On Hot 107.9: