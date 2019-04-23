CLOSE
Offset Reportedly Facing Felony Gun Charge

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Offset is reportedly facing a felony gun charge stemming from his 2018 Georgia arrest.

According to TMZ, prosecutors have now filed one felony and two misdemeanor charges against him.

Last July, he was arrested after being pulled over for allegedly making an improper lane change outside Atlanta. After he was stopped, the police claimed they found a gun and marijuana in the vehicle.

He reportedly entered a plea of not guilty last month and his next court date is scheduled for May.

Offset has yet to respond or make a comment on this latest charge from the Clayton County prosecutors .

