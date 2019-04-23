DOPE!: Kid Cudi Drops $10K On Popeyes To Feed The Homeless Before Coachella

Our hometown homie Kid Cudi did his good deed over the Easter weekend by buying out a Popeyes in California tp before Coachella.

Kid Cudi just wrapped up a very busy weekend at Coachella, but he still found time to feed the needy … with a huge assist from Postmates.

The rapper got things started off on the right foot in the California desert Friday night by ordering $10k worth of Popeyes chicken, biscuits, mashed potatoes and fries to provide to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission.

