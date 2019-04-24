DJ Paul Launches $20M Lawsuit Against Travis Scott

Travis Scott has enjoyed all the acclaim that’s come his way over his successful studio album Astroworld and the accompanying tour that rocked audiences coast to coast. However, Cactus Jack is the target of a $20 million lawsuit over the track “No Bystanders” after DJ Paul claims Scott bit his group’s classic track “Tear Da Club Up.”

Paul filed legal docs claiming Travis’ “No Bystanders” has a hook that’s almost identical to DJ Paul’s track “Tear Da Club Up.” According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Paul says the hook to his track says “Tear da club up, tear da club up” while Travis’ track goes “F*** da club up. F*** da club up.”

In docs, Paul claims the cadence and sound are virtually identical. What’s more … Paul says Travis used his exact hook from “Tear Da Club Up” for his Grammys performance earlier this year … line by line.

“No Bystanders” is a part of Travis’ massively successful “Astroworld” album … which debuted No. 1 on The Billboard 200 chart. It was also a fan favorite during the rapper’s 55-city tour.

An update to the report revealed that Scott and Paul have chopped it up and are working out some details behind the scenes.

